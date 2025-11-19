Salguti Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.86% to Rs 28.48 crore

Net profit of Salguti Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.86% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.28.4820.515.483.900.910.3200.030.050

