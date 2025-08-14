Rubfila International consolidated net profit declines 6.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 144.93 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International declined 6.17% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 144.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.144.93130.236.808.3711.6212.328.939.596.697.13

