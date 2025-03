From Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Rudra Gas Enterprise has received a letter of award from Bharat Petroleum Corporation amounting to Rs 33.21 crore for MDPE Pipeline laying & associated works (Phase-III) along with Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) and Direct Marketing Agency (DMA) activity for City Gas Distribution Projects at Alipurduar & Coochbehar in State of West Bengal.

