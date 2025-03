SEAMEC announced that Larsen and Toubro (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Div) has awarded Letter of Award (LOA) no. ONGC/DUDP & PRPVIII/LOA/PIOPL-SL/01- Subsea Installation Works for DUDP & PRPVIII (including MUT scope) Projects of ONGC to the Consortium of SEAMEC and Posh India Offshore. The work under the said LOA will be completed by May - 2026.

