RPP Infra Projects wins new projects of Rs 21.95 cr

From Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota

RPP Infra Projects has received letter of acceptance for a new projects from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota for Package 11 - Construction of Nozzle Assembly and Segment Preparation Facility (NASPF) at SSLV Launch Complex (SLC) Tiruchendur & Sathankulam Taluk, Tuticorin District in Tamil Nadu for contract value of 21.95 crore (incl GST).

