Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 62.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales rise 0.71% to Rs 138.40 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 62.38% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.71% to Rs 138.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.57% to Rs 20.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 555.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales138.40137.42 1 555.97451.62 23 OPM %8.397.44 -7.456.88 - PBDT7.675.09 51 26.8216.77 60 PBT6.213.91 59 21.0311.49 83 NP6.824.20 62 20.7613.88 50

First Published: May 29 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

