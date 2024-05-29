Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 182.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.20% to Rs 13.31 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications rose 182.95% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 269.64% to Rs 6.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.08% to Rs 46.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
