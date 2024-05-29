Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 32.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 32.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 60.13 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 32.36% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.32% to Rs 26.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 255.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales60.1362.77 -4 255.61251.14 2 OPM %17.7117.70 -17.7817.38 - PBDT10.2510.99 -7 44.1342.01 5 PBT7.697.94 -3 34.5732.07 8 NP7.245.47 32 26.4523.34 13

