Menon Pistons consolidated net profit rises 32.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 60.13 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons rose 32.36% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.32% to Rs 26.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 255.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 251.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

