Rudrabhishek Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rudrabhishek Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 24.52 crore

Net profit of Rudrabhishek Enterprises remain constant at Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales24.5224.52 0 OPM %25.4525.16 -PBDT5.985.90 1 PBT5.695.62 1 NP4.344.34 0

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

