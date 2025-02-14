Accuracy Shipping reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 254.24 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 254.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 187.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.254.24187.472.892.354.341.341.43-1.970.97-2.89

