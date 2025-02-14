Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accuracy Shipping reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Accuracy Shipping reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.62% to Rs 254.24 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping reported to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.62% to Rs 254.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 187.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales254.24187.47 36 OPM %2.892.35 -PBDT4.341.34 224 PBT1.43-1.97 LP NP0.97-2.89 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Career Point consolidated net profit declines 11.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bang Overseas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story