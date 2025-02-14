Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 150.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1207.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales01207.90 -100 OPM %0-2.74 -PBDT-3.51-141.77 98 PBT-3.51-154.24 98 NP-2.63-150.12 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Career Point consolidated net profit declines 11.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Akash Infraprojects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.61 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bang Overseas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 47.75% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story