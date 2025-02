Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit rises 279.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.76% to Rs 175.02 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems rose 279.49% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 52.76% to Rs 175.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 114.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.175.02114.573.031.655.002.373.951.382.960.78

