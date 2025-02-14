Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 94.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 40.29% to Rs 41.99 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 94.23% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 40.29% to Rs 41.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.9929.93 40 OPM %18.3915.77 -PBDT6.683.68 82 PBT6.283.40 85 NP3.031.56 94

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

