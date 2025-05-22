Rupa & Company climbs after strong Q4 results

Rupa & Company rose 3.39% to Rs 219.70 after the company's net profit rose 26% to Rs 30.6 crore while net sales rose 4% to Rs 415.5 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Sequentially, the company's net profit rose 28% while net sales climbed 31% in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 41.6 crore in Q4 FY25, up 26.06% year-on-year and up 26.44% QoQ. EBITDA for Q4 stood at Rs 45.9 crore, up 14% YoY and 21% QoQ. The EBITDA margin came in at 11%, lower than the 12% in Q3 FY25, but higher than 10.1% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year, net profit rose 19% to Rs 83.3 crore while net sales increased 2% to Rs 1239.3 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 19.22% year-on-year to Rs 112.9 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA rose 11% to Rs 130.4 crore in FY25 over FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 10.5% in FY25 as against 9.6% in FY24.

The company's net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 58.61 crore in FY25, steeply lower than Rs 155.65 crore in FY24.

Commenting on the financial performance Vikash Agarwal - whole time director, said, "We are pleased to present an overview of our performance for Q4 and FY25. The year was marked by stable topline performance. We achieved a 4% volume growth in Q4 and a 3% volume growth for the full year, driven primarily by sales in our Economy and Athleisure segments. This performance underscores the strength of our brand, the appeal of our product portfolio, and skillful application of our market acumen. Exports grew by 24% in FY25, reaching Rs 31 crore and Modern Trade continued to show positive momentum and grew by 17%, in FY25. The revenue contribution from these high-potential areas was 3% and 5%, respectively. Our healthy business performance generated significant free cash flow. Our net cash surplus, including investments, amounted to Rs 24 crore, with operational cash flow of Rs. 59 crore for FY25. Branding and advertising expenses totalled Rs. 63 crore, representing 5% of our overall revenues. Looking ahead, we are confident in reaching new business milestones and delivering innovative products to meet the diverse needs of our customer segments."

Rupa & Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of innerwear, thermal wear and casual wear for men, women and kids segment and serves all sections of the society with its economy, mid-premium, premium and super-premium ranges.

