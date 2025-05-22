Cupid Q4 PAT drops 51% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Cupid reported 51.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.51 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 23.72 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 10.20% YoY to Rs 56.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax dropped 50.32% to Rs 16 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 32.21 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit fell 51.30% to Rs 11.55 crore on a 10.20% decrease in total income to Rs 56.48 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.6% to Rs 40.89 crore on a 7.26% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 183.52 crore in FY25 over FY24.

EBITDA for FY25 declined by 16.70% to Rs 41.73 crore, compared to Rs 50.10 crore in FY24. The EBITDA margin for FY25 stood at 22.74%, compared to 29.28% in FY24.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and MD, said, We have closed a successful and strong FY25. Since the takeover of Cupid in early Q3 FY24, my team and I have ensured that we maximize stakeholder value across all levels.

We remain comfortably capitalized and are ready for the next era of profitable growth spurred by our strong international business along with our cost-effective foray into India's B2C FMCG space, where the best quality Cupid products are available pan-India at a competitive price for the masses.

I am content with Cupid Limited's strong performance in FY25 and remain very optimistic for the upcoming years at Cupid as we strive to grow and consolidate our position in the different markets, we are present in.

Cupid engaged in the business of dealing, marketing, and manufacturing rubber contraceptives and allied prophylactic products.

The counter advanced 2.08% to Rs 98.47 on the BSE.

