Rupee posts gain

At 88.8075 per Dollar

Rupee closed higher at 88.8075 per Dollar on Wednesday (01 October 2025), versus its previous close of 88.9800 per Dollar.

The Currency market will be shut trading tomorrow, Thursday (02 October 2025), on account of holiday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra. The market will resume trading on Friday (03 October 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News