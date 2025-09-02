RVNL appoints Sukhmal Chand Jain as chairman & MD

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that Sukhmal Chand Jain has officially assumed charge as the chairman & managing director (CMD) of the company effective 1 September 2025.

An officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Jain brings over 35 years of extensive experience in railway infrastructure, construction, operations, safety, and policy formulation. He holds a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from Pantnagar University and an M.Tech from IIT Delhi.

Throughout his distinguished career, Jain has held several key leadership positions, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi, where he managed one of the busiest railway divisions and oversaw critical operations such as Covid coaches and oxygen special trains. He has also served as executive director (bridges & works) at the Ministry of Railways, principal chief engineer of NCR Prayagrajleading infrastructure development during the Maha Kumbhand as principal chief safety officer at Western Railway.

Jain has also contributed to bridge research and international collaboration during his tenure at the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), and has been exposed to global best practices through official visits to countries including Japan, Finland, Malaysia, Singapore, China, and Thailand. RVNL confirmed that Jain is not related to any director on the companys board. Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc. The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.