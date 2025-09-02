GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; August GST collections at Rs 1.86 trillion

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 7.50 points (or 0.03%) higher, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open on a flat note today.

F&O Expiry Changes:

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will witness a significant change today, as the two bourses gear up to swap the expiry of their respective futures and options (F&O) contracts.

Until August 28, the NSEs Nifty 50 weekly derivatives expired every Thursday, while the monthly contracts lapsed on the last Thursday of each month. On the BSE, Sensex weekly contracts expired every Tuesday, and the monthly contracts on the last Tuesday.

From the next cycle, however, the schedule will be reversed. Niftys weekly contracts will now expire on Tuesdays, while its monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts will conclude on the last Tuesday of the expiry month. In contrast, BSEs Sensex contracts will shift to Thursdays for both weekly and monthly expiries. Trump Tariffs: Activity on the domestic bourses will be in focus after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said that India had offered to reduce its tariffs on U.S. imports to zero. "They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but its getting late. They should have done so years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that the U.S.′ relationship with India was one sided, the report added.

Indian Economy: India collected 1.86 trillion rupees ($21.26 billion) as goods and services tax in August, 6.5% higher than the same period last year, the government said on Monday. Institutional Flows: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,429.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,344.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 September 2025, provisional data showed. According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in the cash market in August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as investors assessed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting of leaders in Tianjin, with tariff uncertainty weighing on sentiment. This comes after a U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ruled that most of President Donald Trumps global tariffs are illegal. South Koreas consumer price index rose 1.7% in August from the year before, after increasing by 2.1% the month before. This marks its slowest year-on-year rise since November and is marginally weaker than the 2% rise Australias current account balance for the April to June quarter came in at a deficit of 13.7 billion Australian dollars ($8.97 billion), compared to the AU$14.7 billion deficit the quarter before.

Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks staged a strong comeback on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as upbeat GDP data boosted investor confidence. The Nifty closed above the 24,600 mark, powered by gains in auto and consumer durables stocks. India's Q1 GDP rose 7.8%, surpassing expectations and reinforcing confidence in the economy's resilience despite global headwinds. Hopes of GST rationalisation at the upcoming council meeting further supported discretionary demand, particularly in auto and durables. The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 554.84 points or 0.70% to 80,364.49. The Nifty 50 index added 198.20 points or 0.81% to 24,625.05. In the previous three sessions, the Sensex slumped 2.23% and the Nifty tumbled 2.16%.