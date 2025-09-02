Syrma SGS Technology signs JV agreement with Elemaster, Italy

Syrma SGS Technology announced the signing of a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Elemaster S.p.A Tecnologie Elettroniche (Elemaster), a global electronics design and manufacturing leader headquartered in Italy.
The joint venture, to be operated through Syrma SGS Design and Manufacturing (to be renamed as Syrma SGS Elemaster), will establish a dedicated India-focused platform to serve high-reliability customers across the railway, industrial, and medical electronics sectors. The facility will be located at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru, with an initial footprint of ~20,000 sq. ft., configured for SMT, THT, and box-build assembly lines.
Commenting on this announcement, Sandeep Tandon, Chairman, Syrma SGS Technology said This joint venture represents a milestone in our journey to build a global high-reliability electronics platform out of India. By combining Syrma's world-class execution with Elemaster's deep relationships with European OEMs, we are unlocking new growth vectors in rail, industrial, and medical segments. This partnership strengthens India's position as a trusted global hub for high-tech manufacturing and will deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders.
