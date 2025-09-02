Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 25% in Aug'25

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled cargo volume of 41.9 MMT (+16% YoY), led by containers (+29% YoY) in the month of August 2025.

- YTD Aug'25, APSEZ handled 202.6 MMT of total cargo (+11% YoY), led by containers (+22% YoY)

- During Aug'25, Logistics rail volumes stood at 57,347 TEUs (+8% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.69 MMT (+3% YoY)

- YTD Aug'25, Logistics rail volumes was at 297,766 TEUs (+14% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 9.35 MMT (+3% YoY)

