RVNL bags Rs 91 crore from Southern Railway order for video surveillance at 484 stations

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.

The contract, valued at Rs 90.65 crore, will be executed over a period of 18 months. The work falls under the normal course of RVNLs business operations and will be carried out under general contract conditions.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, Southern Railway, and is aimed at enhancing surveillance infrastructure across the network.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not fall under related party transactions.