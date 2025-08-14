Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags Rs 91 crore from Southern Railway order for video surveillance at 484 stations

RVNL bags Rs 91 crore from Southern Railway order for video surveillance at 484 stations

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations.

The contract, valued at Rs 90.65 crore, will be executed over a period of 18 months. The work falls under the normal course of RVNLs business operations and will be carried out under general contract conditions.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, Southern Railway, and is aimed at enhancing surveillance infrastructure across the network.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the contract. The order does not fall under related party transactions.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.89% to Rs 329.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

S&S Power Switchgear's UK arm bags orders from SP Transmission

Texmaco Rail slides after Q1 PAT drops 50% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Team India Guaranty inks deal to acquire 4A Financial Technologies

Pfizer jumps after robust Q1 earnings

Engineers India slips after Q1 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story