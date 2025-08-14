Pfizer jumps after robust Q1 earnings

Pfizer climbed 5.16% to Rs 5,390.30 after posting a strong performance in the June quarter.On a standalone basis, net profit rose 27.23% year-on-year to Rs 191.75 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 150.71 crore in Q1 FY25, but fell 3.3% sequentially from adjusted net profit of Rs 198.33 crore in Q4 FY25.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 603.05 crore, up 7.14% YoY from Rs 562.86 crore and 1.88% higher than Rs 591.91 crore in the March quarter.
Profit before tax and exceptional items stood at Rs 259.53 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.09% YoY and up 2.59% from Rs 252.99 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total expenditure rose 1.99% YoY to Rs 393.03 crore from Rs 385.37 crore and was up 7.86% sequentially from Rs 364.41 crore. Cost of material consumed jumped 53.60% YoY to Rs 88.69 crore in Q1 FY26.
Pfizer is one of the worlds leading pharmaceutical companies, specialising in four key business categories vaccines, hospitals, internal medicine, and inflammation & immunology.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app