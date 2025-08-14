Texmaco Rail slides after Q1 PAT drops 50% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 3.37% to Rs 136.15 after the company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On the expenses front, the companys total expenses amounted to Rs 881.26 crore (down 13.58% YoY), employee expenses stood at Rs 44.64 crore (up 11.85% YoY) and other expenses were Rs 30.77 crore (down 17.12% YoY).

During the quarter, the company reported EBITDA of Rs 79 crore with a margin of 8.7%. The companys order book stood at Rs 7,053 crore as of 30 June 2025, providing strong visibility for execution in the coming quarters.

Indrajit Mookerjee, executive director & vice chairman, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, highlighted by saying, While Q1 FY26 saw a decline in revenue primarily due to short supply of wagon wheelsets from Indian Railways, these issues has since been resolved. Our strong order book and ongoing projects across rolling stock, traction, and international markets give us confidence in our growth trajectory. The expansion of Indias rail infrastructure, coupled with the governments focus on modernising freight corridors and logistics networks, continues to drive opportunities for Texmaco. Our recent MoU with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is a strategic step towards enhancing our capabilities in manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology-driven areas, further strengthening our position in global markets.

Sudipta Mukherjee, managing director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, emphasised by saying, During the quarter, we delivered 1,815 freight cars and 8,667 MT from our Foundry Division, which also supported component supplies. Significant order wins from Indian Railways for traction transformers, wagon manufacturing, and maintenance reaffirm our leadership in freight rolling stock. On the international front, we secured one of the largest export contracts ever by an Indian Freight Rolling Stock company and a 20-year maintenance contract in Africa. Expanding our global footprint, we continue to have focus on extended reach in exports & maintain our leadership in Domestic market. Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.