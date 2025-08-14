Engineers India slips after Q1 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Engineers India declined 1.02% to Rs 199 after the company reported a 28.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.40 crore on a 39.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 870.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax came in at Rs 97.28 crore for the June 2025 quarter, marking a 22.7% year-on-year increase.
Total expenses rose 38.74% to Rs 809.43 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 583.43 crore in Q1 FY25. Construction materials and equipment stood at Rs 78.15 crore (up 42.53% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 250.58 crore (up 3.55% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from consultancy & engineering projects was Rs 421.34 crore (up 17.12% YoY), and revenue from turnkey projects was Rs 449.02 crore (up 70.03% YoY) during the period under review.
Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app