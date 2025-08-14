Engineers India slips after Q1 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Engineers India declined 1.02% to Rs 199 after the company reported a 28.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.40 crore on a 39.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 870.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 97.28 crore for the June 2025 quarter, marking a 22.7% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 38.74% to Rs 809.43 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 583.43 crore in Q1 FY25. Construction materials and equipment stood at Rs 78.15 crore (up 42.53% YoY), while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 250.58 crore (up 3.55% YoY) during the period under review.