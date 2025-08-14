Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&S Power Switchgear's UK arm bags orders from SP Transmission

S&S Power Switchgear's UK arm bags orders from SP Transmission

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

S&S Power Switchgear announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Acrastyle (UK), has received letters of award (LoA) from SP Transmission plc for the supply of protection panels for multiple projects in Scotland, UK.

The total value of the orders exceeds Rs 10 crore, and execution is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

S&S Power Switchgear is in the business of transmission & distribution of equipment industry, power sector-focused switchgear, P&C solutions, and associated electrical systems, products, and services.

S&S Power Switchgear rose 0.62% to Rs 403 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail slides after Q1 PAT drops 50% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Team India Guaranty inks deal to acquire 4A Financial Technologies

Pfizer jumps after robust Q1 earnings

Engineers India slips after Q1 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

IRCTC Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 331 cr

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story