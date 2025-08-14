S&S Power Switchgear's UK arm bags orders from SP Transmission

S&S Power Switchgear announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Acrastyle (UK), has received letters of award (LoA) from SP Transmission plc for the supply of protection panels for multiple projects in Scotland, UK.

The total value of the orders exceeds Rs 10 crore, and execution is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

S&S Power Switchgear is in the business of transmission & distribution of equipment industry, power sector-focused switchgear, P&C solutions, and associated electrical systems, products, and services.

S&S Power Switchgear rose 0.62% to Rs 403 on the BSE.

