RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for order worth Rs 156 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the supply of a 2x25 KV Overhead Equipment (OHE) and Power Supply Installation (PSI) system from South Western Railway, with the project valued at Rs 156.35 crore.

The said contract involves Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the 2x25 KV OHE and PSI system. This includes the installation of Traction Substations (TSSs), Sectioning Posts (SPs), and Subsectioning Posts (SSPs), as well as Electrical General Services, Engineering, and Telecommunication works.

The project will cover the TK-RDG Section, spanning 99.463 Route Kilometers (RKM) or 114.145 Track Kilometers (TKM), between Rayadurga (Excl.) (CH: 205/463) and Topavagada (Incl.) (CH: 106/000).

The total cost of the project is Rs 156.35 crore, with an expected completion timeline of 18 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter declined 2.56% to end at Rs 371.60 on Friday, 21 February 2025.

