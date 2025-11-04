S.J.S Enterprises hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 43 cr

S.J.S Enterprises surged 7.63% to Rs 1756 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.4% to Rs 43.03 crore on 25.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 241.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Revenue growth was supported by 44.3% YoY growth in the two-wheeler (2W) segment and 16.5% YoY growth in the Passenger Vehicle segment.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 49.8% YoY to Rs 58.05 crore in Q2 FY24.

EBITDA jumped 40.9% to Rs 728.4 crore, compared with Rs 517 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved to 29.6% in Q2 FY26 as against 26.6% in Q2 FY25.

Exports grew 40.9% YoY to Rs 23.19 crore constituting 9.6% of total consolidated sales. On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 36.5% to Rs 77.60 crore on 18.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 451.42 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. K. A. Joseph, managing director, SJS Enterprises, said, Building on the strong momentum from the previous quarter, Q2 FY2026 was a milestone period for SJS. The Company delivered its highest-ever consolidated revenue and profits during the quarter, supported by strong demand across both 2W and PV segments. SJS delivered its 24th consecutive quarter of industry outperformance, with revenue rising 25.4% YoY to Rs 241.76 crore, led by 44.3% growth in 2W, 16.5% growth in PV and 16% YoY growth in consumer segment. EBITDA margin was at 29.6% and PAT margin at 17.9%."

Sanjay Thapar, executive director & Group CEO, SJS Enterprises, said, Q2 FY2026 performance is an inflection point for SJS. Our strategic initiatives and strong execution have led to SJS achieving business results in Q2FY26 almost equal to our annual performance of FY21. What SJS once achieved in a full year, we now deliver in a single quarter. We also achieved our highest-ever exports revenue of Rs 231.9 Mn, contributing 9.6% of consolidated revenue in Q2FY26. This strong growth was driven by new projects from key global OEMs and expanding presence across regions such as North America. Looking ahead, we aim to increase exports to 1415% of consolidated revenue by FY28 through diversification and new customer additions.

Our MoU with BOE Varitronix (Hong Kong), marks a strategic step in manufacturing 4W automotive displays in India. We are actively expanding our capabilities in Optical Cover Glass and automotive displays through this collaboration. These premium product additions will help increase kit value and strengthen our position as a one-stop decorative aesthetics solutions partner for OEMs. S.J.S Enterprises is a leading provider of aesthetic products and solutions catering primarily to the automotive and consumer appliance industries. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio including decals, 3D lux badges, overlays, aluminium badges, chrome-plated parts, and optical plastics. The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,784.80 in intraday today.