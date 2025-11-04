Sensex slumps 263 pts; metal shares decline

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 265.52 points or 0.32% to 83,712.97. The Nifty 50 index fell 91.05 points or 0.35% to 25,672.30.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.40%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,626 shares rose and 2,301 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.29% to 12.70. The Nifty 25 November 2025 futures were trading at 25,784.40 at a premium of 109.3 points as compared with the spot at 25,675.10.
The Nifty option chain for the 25 November 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 47.7 lakh contracts was seen at the 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index fell 1.23% to 10,521.75. The index added 0.68% in the previous trading session.
Welspun Corp (down 2.53%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.4%), National Aluminium Company (down 2.38%), NMDC (down 1.91%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.57%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.55%), Tata Steel (down 1.29%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.2%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 1.18%) and Jindal Stainless (down 1.16%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
3M India zoomed 17.23% after the company's net profit jumped 43.01% to Rs 191.33 crore on 14.01% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,266.49 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Kirloskar Brothers fell 2.24% after the company reported a 29.28% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.4 crore on a 0.78% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 1,027.7 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions jumped 8.46% after the company announced the signing of $150 million technology ownership transfer (ToT) agreement with Israel-based technology firm.
