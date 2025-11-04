Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid slides after Q2 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 3,566 cr

Power Grid slides after Q2 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 3,566 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 2.73% to Rs 280.15 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 3,793.02 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 1.75% YoY to Rs 11,475.95 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances stood at Rs 3,878.17 crore in Q2 FY26, down 12.49% from Rs 4,431.73 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 5.79% YoY to Rs 7,733.40 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Employee expenses stood at Rs 668.04 crore (up 7.58% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 2,148.07 crore (down 12%YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 10,721.76 crore (down 4.24% YoY), revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 614.40 crore (up 215.69% YoY) and revenue from telecom business stood at Rs 291.06 crore (up 4.59% YoY) during the quarter.

On a half-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.26% to Rs 7,196.66 crore, while revenue increased 1.74% to Rs 22,672.17 crore in H1 FY26 compared with H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a first interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of dividend payment has been fixed as Monday, 10 November 2025 and the first interim dividend will be paid to the members on Monday, 1 December 2025.

Further, the companys board has approved raising funds through an unsecured rupee term loan/line of credit (bank facility) of up to Rs 6,000 crore from the State Bank of India (SBI).

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Estates clocks PAT of Rs 7.8 crore in Q2

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story