Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Quadrant Future Tek Ltd and Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2025.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Excel Industries Ltd, Quadrant Future Tek Ltd and Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2025.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 14.53% to Rs 345.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4773 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd soared 13.77% to Rs 33.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.78 lakh shares in the past one month. Excel Industries Ltd surged 12.55% to Rs 1256. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 244 shares in the past one month. Quadrant Future Tek Ltd advanced 12.16% to Rs 348.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19996 shares in the past one month.