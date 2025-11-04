Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme

Dynamatic Technologies joins L&T-BEL for 5th Gen Fighter Aircraft development programme

Image
Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The consortium of L&T and Bharat Electronics (BEL), which is pursuing India's 5th Generation Fighter Aircraft (AMCA), is announced the onboarding of Dynamatic Technologies (DTL), as an exclusive partner for the programme.

This collaboration will combine DTL's global expertise in complex aerostructures and sub systems manufacture for leading aerospace original equipment manufacturers, with L&T's engineering excellence and BEL's cutting-edge electronics expertise. This synergy brings unique strength to AMCA's development and boosts domestic capabilities in advanced aerospace manufacturing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Dollar index stays upbeat as US 10-year treasury yields firm near 3-week high

Ministry of Steel set to launch Third Round of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Specialty Steel

3M India spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 191 cr

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story