S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.32% to Rs 52.74 croreNet profit of S.M. Gold rose 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.32% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales52.7431.52 67 OPM %1.120.82 -PBDT0.310.18 72 PBT0.310.17 82 NP0.210.14 50
