Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nivaka Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Nivaka Fashions reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 OPM %-3000.00-40.00 -PBDT-0.34-0.07 -386 PBT-0.55-0.20 -175 NP-0.53-0.20 -165

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

V B Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Tirupati Foam standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Prime Capital Market reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story