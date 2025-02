Ventive Hospitality standalone net profit declines 32.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.14% to Rs 155.58 crore

Net profit of Ventive Hospitality declined 32.05% to Rs 29.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 155.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.155.58126.3453.8458.5168.2269.5355.5257.3029.3943.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News