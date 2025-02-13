Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 282.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 88.07 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 282.20% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales88.0792.80 -5 OPM %3.844.55 -PBDT11.775.11 130 PBT11.283.02 274 NP9.022.36 282

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

