Kanishk Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 282.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.10% to Rs 88.07 crore

Net profit of Kanishk Steel Industries rose 282.20% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.10% to Rs 88.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.88.0792.803.844.5511.775.1111.283.029.022.36

