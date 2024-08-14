Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 36.17 crore

Net Loss of S & S Power Switchgear reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 36.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.1736.07 0 OPM %-1.133.35 -PBDT-1.620.13 PL PBT-2.23-0.43 -419 NP-2.41-0.82 -194

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

