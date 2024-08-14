Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 12.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 14 2024
Sales decline 22.67% to Rs 162.21 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 12.54% to Rs 36.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.67% to Rs 162.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales162.21209.76 -23 OPM %32.6429.13 -PBDT44.8345.85 -2 PBT44.0845.09 -2 NP36.9542.25 -13

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

