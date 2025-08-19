Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saarathi Finance selects Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo for transforming its lending platform

Saarathi Finance selects Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo for transforming its lending platform

Aug 19 2025
Saarathi Finance, a next-generation greenfield non-banking financial company (NBFC) has selected Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo, a market-leading digital lending platform, to drive its technology- first approach to loan origination, management, and collections. This will accelerate Saarathi's mission to bridge the MSME credit gap in India through a cloud-ready, API-driven lending stack that offers agility, security, intelligence, and speed while conforming to the lending guidelines as mandated.

Backed by marquee investors, Saarathi Finance aims to reshape access to credit for underserved segments in tier 3 and tier 4 towns in India. The company will leverage Nucleus Software's end-to end lending suite, comprising Customer Acquisition System, Loan Management System, Collections, and Mobility solutions, to manage its Loan Against Property businesses.

Saarathi Finance's strategic vision is centred around:

Bridging India's MSME credit gap by leveraging technology that ensures scale, speed, and reliability from day one Delivering a seamless, digital- irst experience through intelligent automation, real-time decision-making, and an agile co-lending architecture Building a future-ready, compliant infrastructure that is regulatory-aligned in its architecture.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

