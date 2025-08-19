Saarathi Finance selects Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo for transforming its lending platform

Saarathi Finance, a next-generation greenfield non-banking financial company (NBFC) has selected Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo, a market-leading digital lending platform, to drive its technology- first approach to loan origination, management, and collections. This will accelerate Saarathi's mission to bridge the MSME credit gap in India through a cloud-ready, API-driven lending stack that offers agility, security, intelligence, and speed while conforming to the lending guidelines as mandated.

Backed by marquee investors, Saarathi Finance aims to reshape access to credit for underserved segments in tier 3 and tier 4 towns in India. The company will leverage Nucleus Software's end-to end lending suite, comprising Customer Acquisition System, Loan Management System, Collections, and Mobility solutions, to manage its Loan Against Property businesses.