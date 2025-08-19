Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order worth Rs 118 cr in Bahrain

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order worth Rs 118 cr in Bahrain

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Va Tech Wabag secured a repeat order worth about 5.12 Million Bahraini Dinars (approximate Rs 118 crore) from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW) in the Kingdom of Bahrain towards Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Long Sea Outfall for a period of 5 years.

WABAG was earlier awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the 40 MLD STP and Long Sea Outfall in October 2015 by the Ministry of Housing, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Project was successfully completed in 2018, post which WABAG has been operating and maintaining this plant since 1st November 2018 till date.

The STP is equipped with tertiary treatment and sludge treatment using aerobic digestion and thermal drying. An automatic bagging plant is provided to pack the EPA Class A Sludge from dryers for commercial sales. The treated water is reused and caters to the entire irrigation water requirements of 13 islands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SPML Infra bags Rs 1,073 cr water supply project

Inox Wind divests 3.06% stake in Inox Renewable Solutions

Response Informatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Magnus Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story