Inox Wind divests 3.06% stake in Inox Renewable Solutions

For consideration of Rs 175 cr

Inox Wind has entered into agreements, last executed on 18 August, 2025, for divestment of 49,57,142 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each of its material subsidiary, Inox Renewable Solutions (IRSL) for an aggregate value of ~Rs.175 crore. Consequent to the said transfer, the Company's shareholding in IRSL shall reduce from 91.90% to 88.84%.

