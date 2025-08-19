SPML Infra bags Rs 1,073 cr water supply project

From Indore Municipal Corporation

SPML Infra has been awarded a prestigious Rs. 1,073 crore (inc. of GST) project by Indore Municipal Corporation for the augmentation of the water supply system under the AMRUT 2.0; an ambitious initiative launched by Govt. of India with the goal of making Indian cities "water secure" and self-reliant. The project also includes a comprehensive 10-year Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contract.

