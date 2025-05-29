Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saboo Sodium Chloro reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Saboo Sodium Chloro reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Sales decline 29.52% to Rs 13.37 crore

Net Loss of Saboo Sodium Chloro reported to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.52% to Rs 13.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.78% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 55.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.3718.97 -30 55.0251.79 6 OPM %-22.51-8.28 -7.727.68 - PBDT-3.44-1.21 -184 1.993.04 -35 PBT-3.94-1.73 -128 0.170.89 -81 NP-3.94-1.73 -128 0.310.23 35

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

