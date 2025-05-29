Mahasagar Travels standalone net profit rises 325.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.61% to Rs 9.89 crore

Net profit of Mahasagar Travels rose 325.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.61% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.06% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.48% to Rs 36.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

9.8911.7236.4144.1210.414.784.044.371.140.541.461.630.760.220.260.400.680.160.180.34

