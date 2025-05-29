Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 213.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 213.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 318.86% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 213.46% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 318.86% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.63% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 419.26% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.331.75 319 25.344.88 419 OPM %30.2924.00 -22.6143.03 - PBDT2.240.60 273 6.403.02 112 PBT2.220.59 276 6.342.99 112 NP1.630.52 213 4.752.31 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Revati Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 29.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 105.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story