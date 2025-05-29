Sugal & Damani Share Brokers standalone net profit rises 213.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 318.86% to Rs 7.33 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 213.46% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 318.86% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 105.63% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 419.26% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content