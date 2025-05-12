Sacheta Metals standalone net profit declines 32.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.62% to Rs 25.09 crore

Net profit of Sacheta Metals declined 32.18% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.62% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.14% to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 91.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

25.0917.2391.9175.306.1011.496.277.221.261.664.684.500.801.192.822.640.590.872.101.96

