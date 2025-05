At meeting held on 12 May 2025

The Board of Usha Martin at its meeting held on 12 May 2025 has approved the appointment of Chirantan Chatterjee [DIN: 10506056] as Whole-Time Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years effective from 12 May 2025 subject to requisite approvals under applicable laws.

