Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rudra Ecovation standalone net profit declines 27.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Rudra Ecovation standalone net profit declines 27.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 81.59% to Rs 10.06 crore

Net profit of Rudra Ecovation declined 27.20% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.59% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.87% to Rs 19.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.065.54 82 19.6226.83 -27 OPM %16.10-3.43 -4.996.60 - PBDT1.67-0.19 LP 0.141.50 -91 PBT1.34-0.32 LP -1.16-0.06 -1833 NP1.822.50 -27 -0.642.93 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 13.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited IPO Closes on 12th February, 2024

BSE SME Rudra Gas Enterprise soars on listing

Rudra Gas receives order of Rs 9.96 cr from HPCL

IIIT Hyderabad signs MoU with Plaksha University to setup joint center for sustainability

Divis Lab Q4 PAT spurts 68% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 30/share

S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit declines 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 42.73% in the March 2024 quarter

South Asian Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

B &amp; A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story