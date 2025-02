Sadhana Nitro Chem consolidated net profit rises 177.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 37.10 crore

Net profit of Sadhana Nitro Chem rose 177.42% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 37.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.37.1044.0830.2725.867.087.813.723.982.580.93

