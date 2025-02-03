Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhavan Menon to step down as Executive Chairman of Thomas Cook

Madhavan Menon to step down as Executive Chairman of Thomas Cook

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
With effect from 31 May 2025

The Board of Thomas Cook (India) today approved the request of Madhavan Menon, who conveyed his decision to retire from his current role as Executive Chairman at Thomas Cook (India), effective 31 May 2025. He will continue his mentorship role as Non Executive Chairman after this date and also provide the guidance and support to the Board and senior management team at TCIL to ensure a seamless transition with Mahesh Iyer - Managing Director and CEO, now overseeing the Group operations as well.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

