Stock Alert: Power Grid Corp, Cipla, HFCL, Central Bank of India

Power Grid Corporation: The company has reported 4% fall in net profit to Rs 3,862 crore even as revenues rose by 3% to Rs 11,550 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24. The public sector undertaking has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 apiece.

Premier Energies: The company has reported 491% rise in net profit to Rs 255 crore on a 140% increase in revenue to Rs 1,713 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Cipla: The pharmaceutical company said that it will invest approximately ZAR 900 million (nearly Rs 417.93 crore) in equity share capital of wholly owned subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Ltd (CSMA). The investment will be utilised to reduce inter-group debt and improve the capital structure of CMSA and its subsidiaries.

HFCL: The company has reported 1.02% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.58 crore despite a 7.47% fall in revenue to Rs 1,011.95 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The company has put its plans for an optical fibre cable manufacturing project in Poland on temporary hold, opting instead to utilise its competitive advantage and serve European customers directly from its Indian manufacturing facilities. The company also reported a strong Ebitda growth despite its net profit being down.

Samvardhana Motherson: Samvardhana Motherson: Samvardhana Motherson International announced that its subsidiary, SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V, entered into a joint venture agreement with Hamakyorex Co., which will provide comprehensive logistics services.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. posted an 11% year-over-year increase in net profit for the third quarter, but fell short of analysts' expectations.

NLC India: The company plans to invest up to Rs 1,110 crore in a joint venture with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam.

Central Bank of India: The public sector bank has entered into a pact with Vastu Housing Finance Corporation for offering MSME loans.

